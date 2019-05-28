Why this weekend’s match is ‘must-win’ for Parramatta

Former Eels player Mark Riddell says Parramatta have no excuses not to win this weekend.

Despite losing four of their last five matches, the Eels face a depleted Rabbitohs outfit with four of their players on Origin duty.

Halfback Adam Reynolds is also in doubt for the Bunnies after sustaining a leg injury last week.

“The Eels get to take on the Rabbitohs at their most vulnerable with all those players out,” Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I see this as a must-win game for them.”

Riddell said it was pleasing to see coach Brad Arthur make changes ahead of Friday night’s game.

“The Eels have lost their last three now and are really struggling,” he said.

“He’s got to change things up and look for a response and that’s exactly what he’s done.”

