Why Todd Greenberg was ‘rattled’ in court on Tuesday

Channel Nine sports reporter Danny Weidler says NRL CEO Todd Greenberg was ‘rattled’ after appearing in court on Tuesday.

Greenberg was called to give a statement in the witness box during Jack de Belin’s case against the ARLC after being suspended under the league’s new no-fault stand-down clause for serious off-field offences.

Weidler told Macquarie Sports Radio the usually calm Greenberg was shaken after appearing in the Federal Court on Tuesday.

“By all accounts, the CEO of the game who is normally very slick and composed was rattled in court yesterday,” he said.

“They’re going along the lines of there being no proof of the ‘summer of hell’ having a (negative affect) on sponsorship and fan engagement.

“They’re also saying the new rule (on player behaviour) will actually work and make a difference.

“That case will continue in the next couple of days and they’ll be a judgment maybe next week.”

