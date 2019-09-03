Why Wests Tigers can’t afford to be distracted by Farah injury

Mark Riddell says he’s wary of Wests Tigers being distracted by the ongoing Robbie Farah injury drama.

The retiring hooker is set to be named in the side’s 21-man squad for this weekend’s do-or-die clash against the Cronulla Sharks, which is set to decide the final spot in the finals.

But Riddell said the Tigers had to continue preparing for the game like he wasn’t going to be fit to play.

“The simple fact of the matter is he’s got a broken bone in his body,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It’s only been three or four weeks and wouldn’t have time to heal properly – I just hope it doesn’t distract the Tigers from this week.

“The Cronulla Sharks seem to be bubbling away in the background, there just seems to be a lot of attention on the Tigers and Robbie Farah.

‘They’ve got to prepare like he’s not playing.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Jason McCawley/Getty Images)