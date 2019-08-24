Macquarie Sports Radio
Wickets galore and Australia’s most lethal fast bowler Jeff Thomson

4 hours ago
Ian Chappell

As wickets rained on the second day of the Ashes Test, Ian Chappell and Julian King spoke about all things cricket and why Joe Root’s captaincy is looking very shaky.

Then, we chatted with the man who sparked fear into every batsman that faced his screaming and whistling deliveries, Jeff ‘Thommo’ Thomson. Thommo and Chappelli recounted about the old days of fast bowling and why modern day batsman need to work on their technique.

Ian Chappell
Cricket
