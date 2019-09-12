Will Lightning strike thrice?

Sunshine Coast Lightning could secure their third consecutive Suncorp Super Netball title if they defeat the NSW Swifts on the weekend. Wing defence Madeline McAuliffe has been apart of all three Grand Finals

Speaking on Nights with Christian Jantzen, McAuliffe said the team are pinching themselves after qualifying for their Grand Final since the inception of the competition but admits it’ll be very hard to make it a three-peat.

“You think surely you can’t be that lucky, right?!”

“Each one is so different. Each one has had something special about it whether it’s the group of people or how we got there. I started my career with the Lightning so I’ve been in three grand finals. I don’t think it gets too much better than that so we are pinching ourselves a little bit.

The Lightning have beat the Swifts in all three matches this season including a 58-48 victory in the semi-final last fortnight.

