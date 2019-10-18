Will Liverpool break records or can Man Utd defy all odds | EPL Matchweek 9 Preview

It’s the game that many United fans consider bigger than City and most Liverpool fans consider bigger than Everton. Manchester United vs Liverpool is one of the oldest and biggest rivalries in football but the two sides haven’t been this unevenly matched in years.

For the other big clubs, the games directly after international breaks are always dangerous. Many of their biggest players have been away from the team for two weeks whilst the smaller clubs have had most of their squad in training, getting primed.

It will be a weekend full of tough games, potential upsets, and records broken. And you can listen to heaps of the action live on Macquarie Sports Radio.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Stamford Bridge | Sun 1am

Newcastle travel to London still buzzing after their big win over Manchester United at St. James Park. Whilst they’ve struggled against the smaller sides, they’ve developed a taste for the big ones having knocked off Tottenham as well.

Both Chelsea’s home form and Newcastle’s away form have been poor so it’s a perfect opportunity for either side to correct those trends. Tammy Abraham currently sits equal top of the Golden Boot standings with Sergio Aguero and he’ll see this game as a perfect chance to stay on top considering Newcastle have conceded the fourth highest number of goals so far.

Live coverage on Macquarie Sports Radio from 1am (AEDT)

Manchester United vs Liverpool | Old Trafford | Mon 2:30am

There are few games in the season bigger than this one. It’s one of the oldest and hardest fought rivalries in world sport, let alone football.

It’s been decades since Liverpool traveled to Old Trafford as such strong favourites, looking to extend their perfect start to the season and equal Manchester City’s top-flight record of 18 consecutive victories.

Manchester United on the other hand are in crisis mode, sitting just two points out of the relegation zone and looking for only a third win in eight matches. On top of that, they’ll be without a host of their top players including David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard whilst there are question marks over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.

But United are unbeaten in their last give home league meetings with Liverpool, of which they’ve won three so they’ll be hoping the home advantage can cause a big swing in favour. Mo Salah has also historically struggled against the Red Devils failing to score or assist a goal in his four Premier League appearances against them.

The stage is set for a classic. Will Liverpool break records against their most bitter of rivals or will Manchester United pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season and score a win that would be remembered for an age.

Live coverage on Macquarie Sports Radio from 2:30am (AEDT)

Tottenham vs Watford | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | Sun 1am

Watford are the only team still seeking a first win of the new Premier League campaign but their recent form has shown signs of improvement having only lost two of their last five.

Tottenham meanwhile have lost two of their last three league matches and are without Hugo Lloris until 2020 after the French goalkeeper dislocated his elbow against Brighton in MW8. There’s also question marks over play-maker Christian Eriksen who is racing to recover from a dead leg suffered while on international duty with Denmark.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City | Selhurst Park | Sun 3:30am

Crystal Palace sit only two points behind the defending Champions who have stumbled multiple times already this season. Their focus will be squarely on sealing a win this weekend before they’ll be hoping their cross-town rivals can help them close the gap on Liverpool.

Three points won’t be easy to come by though considering Palace are unbeaten at home in the league so far this season. In an interesting twist of fate, it was Roy Hodgson’s Palace side that got the better of Pep Guardiola in December last year ending the record run of 18 consecutive wins that Liverpool are striving to equal Monday morning.

Live coverage on Macquarie Sports Radio from 3:30am (AEDT)

Sheffield United vs Arsenal | Bramall Lane | Tues 6am

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five games but the poor form away from home that has plagued them in recent years has continued into this season having only won once so far. The same can be said for Sheffield’s home form so far this season though, again with just the one victory up to now.

French striker Alexandre Lacazette made the most of the international break getting back into full training with the Gunners following an ankle injury and is in contention to make a return this round. Whether he would partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who already has seven for the season, remains to be seen. The more likely scenario is that he’ll come off the bench to cause the Blades back-line issues late in the piece.

Live coverage via sportsradio.com.au from 6am (AEDT)