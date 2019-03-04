Will the NRL’s proposed finals changes reward mediocrity?

Teams that finish as low as 10th could one day win the NRL premiership under proposed changes to the finals system.

The system could be introduced in 2020 will give the top six teams the week off while teams placed between 7th and 10th will face off for the final two spots.

When asked whether the new format will reward mediocrity Head of Football Elite Competions at the NRL Graham Annesley told Julian King on Macquarie Sports Radio Nights that the changes have been proposed with the fans in mind.

“The trade off would be that instead of last having more than 30 games that had no impact on the finals, that will be reduced to just eight games

Fans can go and watch their team with some hope they might be able to force their way [into the finals]”.