Winning trainer opens up on Melbourne Cup celebrations

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Danny O’Brien says celebrations remained low key after yesterday’s race.

His horse, Vow And Declare, became the first Australian-trained horse to win the $8-million race since 2016.

The Flemington-based trainer tells Alan Jones he had a great night’s sleep rather than partying through.

“I pretty much hit the wall at about 10 o’clock last night.

“I had my children with me so we kept the celebrations fairly family oriented.”

BREAKING | #MelbourneCup protest (4th v 2nd) upheld. NEW PLACINGS

1ST – Vow And Declare

2ND – Prince Of Arran

3RD – Il Paradiso

4TH – Master Of Reality — 2GB 873 (@2GB873) November 5, 2019

The race wasn’t without drama, with Vow and Declare winning by just 0.2 of a length and a protest among the place-getters.

O’Brien says he wasn’t 100 per cent certain they’d won.

“I wasn’t sure. I didn’t have the best view.

“As you know, you never celebrate until the number’s in the frame.”

Danny O’Brien also revealed the hilarious story behind Vow and Declare’s name.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Reg Ryan