Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Winning trainer opens up on Melbourne Cup celebrations

5 hours ago
MML
Danny O'Brienmelbourne cup

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Danny O’Brien says celebrations remained low key after yesterday’s race. 

His horse, Vow And Declare, became the first Australian-trained horse to win the $8-million race since 2016.

The Flemington-based trainer tells Alan Jones he had a great night’s sleep rather than partying through.

“I pretty much hit the wall at about 10 o’clock last night.

“I had my children with me so we kept the celebrations fairly family oriented.”

The race wasn’t without drama, with Vow and Declare winning by just 0.2 of a length and a protest among the place-getters.

O’Brien says he wasn’t 100 per cent certain they’d won.

“I wasn’t sure. I didn’t have the best view.

“As you know, you never celebrate until the number’s in the frame.”

Danny O’Brien also revealed the hilarious story behind Vow and Declare’s name.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Reg Ryan

MML
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83