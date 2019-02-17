Winx co-owner refuses to rule out Melbourne return

Winx co-owner Debbie Kepitis says there remain a chance the champion mare could race in Melbourne next month.

She won her 30th race in a row on Saturday, blitzing the field to take out the 1400m Apollo Stakes.

And there’s been a renewed bid from the Victoria Racing Club to hand her a wildcard to race in the inaugural All-Star Mile, which takes places at Flemington on March 16.

“It’s in Chris’ hands completely,” she told Breakfast.

“We have an idea of what’s going to happen but it’s always race by race – at the moment we would’ve be going to Melbourne but that doesn’t mean you don’t change your mind.

“You never discount anything straight off the bat, it’s got to be a decision by everybody.”

