Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Winx co-owner refuses to rule out Melbourne return

24 mins ago
Macquarie Sports Radio

Winx co-owner Debbie Kepitis says there remain a chance the champion mare could race in Melbourne next month.

She won her 30th race in a row on Saturday, blitzing the field to take out the 1400m Apollo Stakes.

And there’s been a renewed bid from the Victoria Racing Club to hand her a wildcard to race in the inaugural All-Star Mile, which takes places at Flemington on March 16.

“It’s in Chris’ hands completely,” she told Breakfast.

“We have an idea of what’s going to happen but it’s always race by race – at the moment we would’ve be going to Melbourne but that doesn’t mean you don’t change your mind.

“You never discount anything straight off the bat, it’s got to be a decision by everybody.”

 Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Macquarie Sports Radio
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83