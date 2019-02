Image: Jeremy Piper, AAP

“Cometh the hour, cometh the mare” are words that ring in the ears of racing fans and bring back memories of the mighty mare winning the Cox Plate in 2018, her fourth in a row.

Part owner Peter Tighe joins Bryan Martin and Tim Guille to talk about the mare’s preparation, where to next for Winx, and how much the mare means to all directly involved.

Click PLAY to join the conversation: