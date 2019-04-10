Macquarie Sports Radio
Winx sends scare through racing world with uncharacteristic outburst

3 hours ago
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS

There have been a few nervous moments at Rosehill this morning as champion racehorse Winx prepares for her final race.

The mare lashed out in very uncharacteristic fashion while parading in front of the media.

She put her hind legs into a fence.

Thankfully, she did not hurt herself.

The fence, however, wasn’t so lucky…

The four-time Cox Plate winner is all but certain to race for the final time on Saturday.

She’s shooting for her 33rd consecutive victory.

