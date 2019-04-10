Winx sends scare through racing world with uncharacteristic outburst

There have been a few nervous moments at Rosehill this morning as champion racehorse Winx prepares for her final race.

The mare lashed out in very uncharacteristic fashion while parading in front of the media.

She put her hind legs into a fence.

Thankfully, she did not hurt herself.

The fence, however, wasn’t so lucky…

@winx_horse was fired up a bit this morn. Kicked out at this Longines sign. No dramas for Saturday … pic.twitter.com/ts5T3RCVUb — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) April 10, 2019

The four-time Cox Plate winner is all but certain to race for the final time on Saturday.

She’s shooting for her 33rd consecutive victory.