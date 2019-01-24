Winx: The best racehorse in the World…kind of

Champion mare Winx has added another accolade to her amazing record, The World’s Best Racehorse…

Albeit having to share the award with English champion Cracksman at the Longines World’s Best Racehorse title awards ceremony in London.

The award is determined by ratings as judged by a panel of international handicappers with Winx and Cracksman both achieving a peak 130 figure during their 2018 race campaigns.

The Daily Telegraph’s Chief Racing Writer Ray Thomas was at the award ceremony and was quick to point out that although Winx had to share the award, Winx connections were just happy to have won.

“They made the point (Winx connections) of congratulating Cracksman’s owners and connections for their award, and also how deeply honoured they were to finally win the award, and the fact they had been in the running 3 years in a row, I think she’s the first horse ever to manage that feat.

“They certainly weren’t complaining that she was a dead heat so to speak winner, they were just honoured to be there on what is racing’s biggest stage.”

Thomas also was surprised at the level support that Winx received from the international audience.

“There was so much support for Winx, and I think most of them would have been more than happy for Winx to win the award.”

Winx is on a 29-race winning streak, is back in training for what is going to be her final race campaign in Sydney during the autumn where she is likely to have up to four starts culminating with the $4 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) at Royal Randwick on April 13.

