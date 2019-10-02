World record holder Healy explains mindset behind big innings

Alyssa Healy is a new world record holder, smashing her way to the highest score in women’s T20 history.

The Australian wicketkeeper wrecked havoc against Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday afternoon, blasting an unbeaten 148 runs off just 61 balls.

Healy hit seven sixes and 19 fours on the way to helping Australia to 2-226, before restricting Sri Lanka to just 7-94 from their 20 overs.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Healy said her aggressive mindset was key to posting the world record score.

“I had the mindset yesterday of just going out there and playing ultra aggressive,” he said.

“If I got out, I knew some of the batters in the middle order didn’t have a hit and it wouldn’t matter too much.

“Things just seem to come off, it was one of those days that everything seemed to come out of the middle (of the bat) and every decision I made went into a gap.

“It’s one you’d definitely like to replicate but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

