‘Worst performance ever’: Bartel’s blunt assessment of Giants loss

GWS board member Jimmy Bartel says he was left immensely frustrated by the Giants’ heavy loss to Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday.

Bartel, who joined the Giants board at the start of the 2019 season, credited Alastair Clarkson’s defensively-minded gameplan for shutting down one of the competition’s premiership favourites.

The 2007 Brownlow medalist and triple premiership player – who attended the game with Giants chairman Tony Shepherd – said it was one of the poorest games he’s seen the Giants play.

“That was the worst performance I’ve ever seen them put forward,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Whenever I go watch the footy, I always note how hard the game is – we get the elevated view and can see all the space.

“You’ve got to get credit to the opposition, it was a masterclass from Alastair Clarkson.

“If you go through the 22 from the Giants, maybe one or at a stretch two played to the level they’re capable of but Hawthorn forced them into (playing) that way.

“It was a frustrating game to watch.”

