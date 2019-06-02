‘Worthy winners’: Liverpool win the Champions League!

Image: Andrew Surma / PA / SIPA USA

Liverpool have done it, winning their sixth European Champions League title!

A 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur the end result, goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi book-ended the match.

One year on from leaving the pitch with a shoulder injury Salah scored from the spot after a handball from Moussa Sissoko inside the first 30 seconds of the match.

A moment Jurgen Klopp and his men will cherish as they lift “big ears.”

The packed out stadium in Madrid was echoing sounds of Liverpool fans singing proudly their team anthem “You’ll never walk alone,” a moment former rival managers Jose Mourinho and Arsen Wegner even cherished.

Former EPL and Welsh defender now TalkSport UK commentator Rhys Weston joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee to share his thoughts on the Champions League Final

Click PLAY to join the conversation: