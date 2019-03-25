Would you attend NRL games if tickets were ‘virtually free’?

We’re only two weeks into the 2019 NRL season but amid the talks of expansion and relocation, poor crowd attendance numbers come into focus.

The Manly Sea Eagles drew just 9,664 through the gates of Brookvale Oval for their Saturday night clash against the Sydney Roosters. Conditions were wet and windy but a crowd of less than 10,000 for a prime time clash against the reigning premiers is a worrying sign.

David ‘Ox’ Schwarz believes the solution is simple.

“Get people in the gates, even if you take a small haircut for a year or two,”

“You don’t need to be a rocket surgeon to to understand this,” Ox points out.

“You lower the price, or you let the kids in for nothing and you make the crappy seats really cheap and affordable, maybe ten bucks, and if you want a premium seat then you pay your $30 or $40 or $50,

“You get people through the gates and it becomes a tradition and it becomes the norm for a lot of people.”

Co-host Mark Allen poses the question, “If it was virtually free to get into the poorer areas of a local ground or some of the big stadiums in Sydney, would you then go and take the kids and make an afternoon of it? Is that what it takes?

Click PLAY to hear Marko, The Ox and callers solve the NRL’s crowd problems