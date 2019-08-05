YOU BEAUTY! Australia thrash England to claim historic Ashes victory

Australia have conquered “Fortress Edgbaston”, comprehensively beating England by 251 runs to take a 1-0 Ashes series lead.

After being set an unlikely 398 to win, England were skittled for 147 on a dominant day for the tourists.

It’s the side’s first Ashes Test win at the infamous Birmingham ground since 2001, ending an 18-year drought.

Any hope England had of saving the opening match of the series were snuffed out by Nathan Lyon, who wrecked havoc on the final day.

Lyon took a staggering 6-49, leaving England in a tailspin and condemning them to their first loss in an opening home Ashes Test since 2005.

Quick Pat Cummins took the other four wickets, including claiming his 100th wicket in Test cricket.

But while Lyon dominated with the ball, Steve Smith was named player of the match after posting twin centuries in a Test for the first time in his storied career.

The second Test begins at Lord’s on August 14.

Click PLAY to hear James Savundra from TalkSPORT wrap up the final day

Click PLAY to hear Ryan Harris speak on Macquarie Sports Radio

Images: Gareth Copley/Getty Images