YOU BEAUTY! Sam Kerr makes more history as Matildas book spot in World Cup knockout stage

Australia have qualified for the round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup after a 4-1 win over Jamaica in Grenoble.

Captain Sam Kerr made more history for the Matildas, scoring all four goals in the win which wrapped up second spot in Group C.

Kerr become the first-ever non-American to score four or more goals at a Women’s World Cup.

In what was unquestionably the tightest group of the tournament, Brazil, Italy and Australia all finished on six points.

Italy finished top of the group while the number of goals scored by Australia in the group proved decisive to clinching second spot, meaning Brazil finishes third in the group.

The Matildas look destined for a round of 16 clash against either Germany or France but a mistake by Jamaica goalkeeper Nicole McClure late in the second half opened the door for Kerr to score the goal which proved to be the difference.

In the other game, Italy lost to Brazil courtesy of a Marta penalty but still finished top of the group.

Australia will play Norway in Nice for a spot in the quarter-finals.

