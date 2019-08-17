‘You can build a franchise around him’ – Gould’s ultimate praise for Payne Haas

After the best game of his career to date, Phil Gould has praised young Broncos forward Payne Haas, believing you could build a whole franchise around him.

The 19 year-old, who has only played 20 NRL games, put in a match of the match performance on Friday night in the Bronco’s 24-12 victory over the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium.

Haas ran for over 200 metres, made two line-breaks and scored a match winning forty five metre try to consolidate the Broncos position in the top eight.

“Payne Haas, this incredible young player. He was just too much for the Panthers to withstand”, Gould said.

“Every time he touched the ball, he made half-breaks and line-breaks. He split the line clearly on three occasions, including a crucial time in the game when it looked like the Panthers were just starting to get back on even keel.”

As he secured a victory and a likely finals birth for Brisbane, Gould said Haas’ try was a great sign of things to come for a player still so young in his career.

“He’s got the ball forty five metres out, bursts through the line and then runs around the fullback Dylan Edwards to score. He is a supreme athlete this boy, he really is. He’s still in the embryo stages of his career. He has stamped himself as an Origin and Test player of the future.

“We all saw Payne Haas coming as a 15-16 year old and it was the Broncos who secured his signature, on a very big deal for a kid at that time. But, it was money well invested because he’s the sort of player you can build a franchise around.”

