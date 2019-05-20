Macquarie Sports Radio
‘You can’t get more direct’: Riddell not happy about umpire abuse

8 hours ago
Levy & Riddell

Mark Riddell says there should be zero tolerance for umpire or referee abuse in sport.

His comments come after Carlton’s Dale Thomas was refereed directly to the AFL Tribunal after allegedly abusing boundary umpire Michael Barlow during his side’s 93-point loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio questioning an umpire’s integrity isn’t acceptable.

“You can’t get more direct – it’s not a passing comment when you’re challenging someone’s integrity,” he said.

“I’ve got no problem seeing him suspended, we’ve got to send a precedent to show how we interact with referees and umpires at a top level so it filters down to the junior level.

“There isn’t any room to call umpires what he did and not receive a suspension.”

