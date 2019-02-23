“You get all this money and you don’t know what to do with it”: James Tamou on NRL player behaviour

Since the 2018 NRL season wrapped up, there have been no less than 15 off-field scandals.

From Manly’s Dylan Walker being charged over alleged domestic violence to Brisbane’s Payne Haas being handed a four-week suspension over two off-field incidents.

But the case that’s kicked off the most controversy is undoubtedly St George Illawarra’s Jack de Belin.

There’s been fierce debate over whether he should be allowed to play in the NRL while facing serious allegations of sexual assault.

Sport Australia CEO Kate Palmer has called for NRL players who have damaged the reputation of the sport to stand aside, and Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter Beattie all but confirmed to Macquarie Sports Radio there’ll be a new policy to address player behaviour when the Commission meets on Thursday.

But Penrith Panthers’ James Maloney has said the NRL will enter “some really muddy waters” if they make any change to its disciplinary policy to force Jack de Belin to stand down.

His teammate James Tamou has commented on player behaviour to Weekend Afternoons’ Clinton Maynard and Sam Stove.

He said he understands why players get in strife, saying “The drinking, the spending… you get all this money and you don’t know what to do with it”.

He told Macquarie Sports Radio he looks out for the younger players now.

“I take that leadership role, because I’ve been through it, I take it pretty personally” he said.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview