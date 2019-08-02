‘You should have the best’: Ian Chappell calls for umpire overhaul

Australian Cricket legend Ian Chappell has called for sweeping changes to umpiring on the back of a series of missed calls from the opening two days of the Ashes series.

Speaking on The Cricket Show with Julian King, the former Captain of the Australian Test Team believes now is the time for the ICC to make considerable changes to the makeup of their umpiring ranks.

Since 2002, the ICC has believed that having two neutral umpires was in the best interest of the game, but Chappell has rubbished those claims believing the best man for the job needs to be picked.

“You really should have the best umpires umpiring in Test Cricket and I think it’s time for one home umpire to be there with another neutral umpire,” Chappell said.

“We need to have the best umpires there and I don’t see that there is a problem in having one home umpire. It would mean a lot less travelling for umpires and we would get better results.

“All umpires are neutral anyway so it is a stupid argument to have. When umpires look at a batsman, they don’t see a Joe Root or a Steve Smith, they just see a pair of pads and a bat.”

Chappell’s comments come on the back of a horror opening two days for the umpires in the opening match of the Ashes series, where more than seven decisions have been overturned.

As the Decision Review System (DRS) has continued to come under fire, Chappell says the use of the DRS needs to also be changed.

“The DRS should be in the hand of the umpires and it needs to be in the control of the ICC and not the television companies who are providing the entertainment.”