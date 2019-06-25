‘You want to bat second’: The telling statistic which makes tonight’s toss critical

Unfortunately for Aaron Finch, the result of tonight’s colonial grudge match will be largely influenced by the toss.

Finch’s record with the coin is appalling, having won only three of his last 12 ODI coin tosses and former test fast bowler Rodney Hogg uses meteorological predictions to explain why this is an issue.

“Unfortunately there’s a 40% chance of rain, which you’d expect in England,” Hoggy tells The Ox and Matty Granland on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Sides that bat second after about the middle of June, 70% win that back second,

“I’m just telling you the stats, you want to bat second because quite often the day will clear, you’ll get a bit of rain early and then the day clears and you get near-perfect batting conditions,

Hogg predicts Nathan Lyon, who has yet to be picked in this World Cup, will be selected for strategic reasons.

“Lyon will come in tonight in place of Zampa, and the reason for that is they’ve got three left-handers in the middle order,

“We saw the other night Morgan hit about 75 sixers off the best leggy in the world, the duel between Morgan and Lyon will be breathtaking,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear more from Rodney Hogg: