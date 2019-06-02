“‘You wont keep your players’ if Giteau Law changes says Herbert

Image: Julian Smith / AAP Image / DIG

The Giteau Law has come under spot light as the 2019 Tokyo World Cup approaches, the policy change that saw Matt Giteau be available to play for the Wallabies in the 2015 World Cup.

A law that has seen a possible downturn in Super Rugby and Australian Rugby Union.

Former Wallaby Daniel Herbert joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee to share his thoughts on the quality of Super Rugby and the effect the ARU is now seeing with the Giteau law as it stands. As a push has come to tweek the rule to allow any players around the world be picked for a World Cup year, a change that could change local professional rugby union.

“The thing has always been, if you allow open slather it will kill Super Rugby, potentially”

The notion of the World League being a possibility is a positive Herbert says to keeping talent here and improving the quality of competition.

“2 big carrots every 4 years,” he says could be a factor in enticing players to stay in Australia and stop a movement of players overseas.

