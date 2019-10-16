Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘You’ll be absolutely delighted’:..

‘You’ll be absolutely delighted’: Ray Hadley pumped for Rugby League World Cup 9s

2 hours ago
MML
rugby league featuredRugby League World Cup 9s

The Rugby League World Cup 9s arrives in Sydney this weekend and Ray Hadley is pumped!

12 nations will descend on the brand new Bankwest Stadium at Parramatta.

Some of biggest stars from the NRL and overseas will battle it out this Friday and Saturday (October 18th & 19th) for the inaugural Downer Rugby League World Cup 9s title.

Australian coach Mal Meninga has named a squad full of superstars, including Kalyn Ponga, Daly Cherry-Evans and Josh Addo-Carr.

Ray Hadley says he can’t wait for “free-flowing” action to get underway.

“I’ve watched 9s, I’ve watched 7s; it’s entirely different to the 13-a-side game.

“It’s really fast and free-flowing. Defence is sometimes missing but attack is there all day and you’ll be absolutely delighted to watch.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

CLICK HERE for tickets to the Rugby League World Cup 9s

AUSTRALIAN SQUAD
1 Kalyn Ponga
2 Josh Addo-Carr
3 Daly Cherry-Evans
4 Wade Graham
5 Ben Hunt
6 Tyson Frizell
7 Mitchell Moses
8 Kyle Feldt
9 Clint Gutherson
10 Campbell Graham
11 David Fifita
12 Alexander Brimson
13 Ryan Papenhuyzen
14 Jai Arrow
15 Nathan Brown
16 Reuben Garrick

 

Image: NRL

MML
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83