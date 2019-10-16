‘You’ll be absolutely delighted’: Ray Hadley pumped for Rugby League World Cup 9s

The Rugby League World Cup 9s arrives in Sydney this weekend and Ray Hadley is pumped!

12 nations will descend on the brand new Bankwest Stadium at Parramatta.

Some of biggest stars from the NRL and overseas will battle it out this Friday and Saturday (October 18th & 19th) for the inaugural Downer Rugby League World Cup 9s title.

Australian coach Mal Meninga has named a squad full of superstars, including Kalyn Ponga, Daly Cherry-Evans and Josh Addo-Carr.

Ray Hadley says he can’t wait for “free-flowing” action to get underway.

“I’ve watched 9s, I’ve watched 7s; it’s entirely different to the 13-a-side game.

“It’s really fast and free-flowing. Defence is sometimes missing but attack is there all day and you’ll be absolutely delighted to watch.”

AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

1 Kalyn Ponga

2 Josh Addo-Carr

3 Daly Cherry-Evans

4 Wade Graham

5 Ben Hunt

6 Tyson Frizell

7 Mitchell Moses

8 Kyle Feldt

9 Clint Gutherson

10 Campbell Graham

11 David Fifita

12 Alexander Brimson

13 Ryan Papenhuyzen

14 Jai Arrow

15 Nathan Brown

16 Reuben Garrick

