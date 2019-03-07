Young gun in frame for Ashes Test debut: Harris

Former Australia quick Ryan Harris says Victorian Will Pucovski is in the mix to make his Test debut later this year.

The 21-year-old scored an unbeaten 131 in the second innings against Tasmania on Thursday, which was his first century since going public with mental health battles in October.

Pucovski was included in the squad for Australia’s recent Test series against Sri Lanka but didn’t make his debut.

But ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes series, Harris endorsed the talent youngster as a credible prospect for the marquee series.

“He’s definitely getting his name around the selection table with the runs he’s scoring,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“It’s great that with the struggles that he’s had for him to get back to playing cricket let alone consistently score runs which he’s done this season again.”

“It’s what we want to see, as many batsman scoring runs when the selectors sit down and pick that Ashes squad.”

