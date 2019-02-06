‘You’re just hindering it’: Levy slams Kate Palmer’s comments

Mark Levy isn’t happy with Sport Australia CEO Kate Palmer’s comments on how women’s sport is talked about.

In an article in today’s The Australian, Palmer has called for men and women’s sport not to be differentiated by gender, rather falling under ‘sport’ as a collective.

She says labels and sub-text aren’t helpful to the overall discussion around sport in Australia.

But Levy vehemently disagreed, telling Breakfast women and men feel equal due to the increased opportunities available across all codes at the moment.

“I would’ve thought Kate Palmer would use her position to start talking about the rise of women’s sport,” he said.

“I don’t think anything she’s done today is doing anything to further women’s sport in this country, in fact you’re just hindering it.

“Spare me the rubbish Ms Palmer, please.”

Click PLAY to hear more