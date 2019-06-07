‘You’re paying hundreds of dollars’: Was Origin too expensive to attend?

Courier Mail journalist Greg Davis says ticket prices for the opening Origin match were too expensive.

Despite fears the crowd would struggle to crack 50,000 at Suncorp Stadium, over 52,000 turned up to watch Queensland’s opening-game win over New South Wales.

But despite a near-full crowd attending the match. Davis said it was easier for fans to stay home and watch the game on television in the modern era

He emphasised the importance of not pricing out families.

“Cash is king and it’s too expensive,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“You can’t take your family and you can’t go with a group of people.

“You’re paying hundreds of dollars to go to Origin and you can stay at home and watch it on TV.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio