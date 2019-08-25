‘You’ve got to always ask’: Jimmy isn’t phased with talk around Geelong home final

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel doesn’t have an issue with the club’s persistence in asking the AFL for a home final.

Despite finishing on top of the ladder, the Cats will play their qualifying final against Collingwood at the MCG rather than at GMHBA Stadium.

But despite the decision allowing more people to attend finals, Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio Geelong were well within their rights to keep asking the question.

“Until the AFL says they’ll never be a home final in Geelong, you can’t not ask the question if you’re a Geelong question,” he said.

“You go through a 23-round season and you quality first or second, that says you’re qualified for a home final.

“A lot of people get confused, they think Geelong is a suburb of Melbourne and it’s not.

“If you’re Geelong, you’ve got to always ask.

“Until they knock you on the head, keep asking.”

(Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)