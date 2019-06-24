‘You’ve got to fear for England’: TalkSPORT pundit’s grave prediction

TalkSPORT’s James Savundra says he fears for England’s hopes at the Cricket World Cup if they lose to Australia tonight.

The much-anticipated clash will take place at Lord’s in London, with an Australian win virtually secured a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament.

While England sit in a precarious position on the table, needing to win at least one of their last three matches against Australia, India or New Zealand to qualify for the semi-finals.

England haven’t beaten either of those sides at a World Cup since 1992.

“You’ve got to fear for England because they’ve been so brilliant since 2015 but in tournament, they are absolutely awful,” Savundra told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They’re worse than Bangladesh, they’re worse than Sri Lanka (in tournaments) and they’re also as bad as Afghanistan.

“With England, you do worry two losses on the bounce (if Australia beat them) and then taking on Kohli. Bumrah and the boys, you’d got to fear for them.

“Hopefully they pull through.”

