‘You’ve got to get a response’: Riddell backing former side to turn things around

Former Dragons player Mark Riddell is expecting a performance after their heavy defeat on the weekend.

St George were comprehensively beaten 34-16 by Canberra on Sunday.

Head coach Paul McGregor remains under pressure, winning just six matches this season.

But Riddell said he was backing his former club to quickly bounce back.

“As a footballer, after you put on a poor performance like that, you’ve got to get a response,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Hopefully as a player you have pride in your performance and you look to turn things around as quick as you can.

“They’ve gone from a a Sunday to a Friday turnaround which is what you want.

“Of course (McGregor) is under the pump, they’re sitting in 14th position.

“But will they sack him, I don’t think so because he’s just got a two year extension.

“He has got pressure on him and he’s got to turn things around for the rest of the year.”

